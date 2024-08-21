Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $301.42 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $301.42 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $6.98 or 0.00011778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

