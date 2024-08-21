ARCA biopharma, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.59 (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ ABIO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,864. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

