Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ATYM opened at GBX 392 ($5.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 393.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.20. The company has a market capitalization of £551.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,838.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.41).

In other news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,284.30). In other news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,150 ($22,284.30). Also, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 92,500 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($480,769.23). 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.60) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

