AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.26

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.26 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 52550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.35.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.26. The stock has a market cap of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300 in the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

