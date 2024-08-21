Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

