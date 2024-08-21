Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 3.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 348,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 919,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.5134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $11,467,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.