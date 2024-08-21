Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

