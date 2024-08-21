BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.97 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BILL by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

