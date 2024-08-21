Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.