BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $125.83.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

