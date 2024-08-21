BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $5.26 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $59,220.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

