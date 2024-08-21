BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 136504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

