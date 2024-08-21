BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.74 and last traded at C$15.74. Approximately 3,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th.

