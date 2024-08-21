BOOK OF MEME (BOME) One Day Volume Reaches $93.86 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $497.67 million and approximately $93.86 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,769,338 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,769,339.32837. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00710898 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $120,962,753.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

