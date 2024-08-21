Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 618,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,456. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

