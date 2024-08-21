BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Up 7.7%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 535,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 905,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of research firms have commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BRC by 316.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

