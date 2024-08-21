Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $5.88 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
