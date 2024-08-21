Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $5.88 on Monday. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company's stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

