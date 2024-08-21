Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) PT at $11.49

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.49.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in XPeng by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

