Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S grew its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after buying an additional 520,663 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

