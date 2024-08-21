Brokers Set Expectations for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Friday, August 16th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after buying an additional 1,585,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $12,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $6,775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.