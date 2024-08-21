Brookline Capital Management Comments on Imunon, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imunon in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Imunon alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Imunon has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.