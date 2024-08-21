Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.38

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 3869333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXB shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.206334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $80,694. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

