Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

CALT stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.