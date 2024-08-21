Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $47.00 at TD Cowen

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 296,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,816. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

