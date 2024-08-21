Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $8.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $206.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $801,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

