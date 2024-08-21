Capital Investment Counsel Inc Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 206,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,089 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. 1,408,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

