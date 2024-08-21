Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 17,775 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.96% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UWM. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 26.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 15.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 395,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,344. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

