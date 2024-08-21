Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 648 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. 8,858,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.