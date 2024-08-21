Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Value Line were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 13,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Value Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

