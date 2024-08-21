Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Tenable by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $102,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,494.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $102,379.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,249 shares of company stock worth $2,525,503. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

