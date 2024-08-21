Capital Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $210,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.64. 391,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

