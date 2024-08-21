Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The stock had a trading volume of 539,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

