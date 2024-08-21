Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Up to $33.01

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $33.90. Capri shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 390,085 shares traded.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Capri by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

