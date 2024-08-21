Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $436,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,185. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

