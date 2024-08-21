Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $732,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ remained flat at $23.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.