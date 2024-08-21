Carnegie Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.61. 3,206,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058,516. The company has a market cap of $890.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.