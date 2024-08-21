Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,385 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.33. 238,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,805. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.