Carnegie Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 24.4% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 936,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $245,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 148,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on V. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $267.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average of $273.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.