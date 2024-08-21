Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,256 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,328. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

