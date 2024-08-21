Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 387 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 937,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,940. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.