CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 3,048 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,897. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

