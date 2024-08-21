CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,348 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 151,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $129.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.