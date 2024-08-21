CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 585 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises 1.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 569,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,659. The stock has a market cap of $761.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

