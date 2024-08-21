CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $49,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 1,646,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,768. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

