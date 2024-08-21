Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.50 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $157.74 million and $4.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,840,224,129 coins and its circulating supply is 12,240,007,132 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,838,711,190 with 12,238,564,915 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01259069 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,684,061.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

