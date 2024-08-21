Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Caterpillar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.29.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

