CAVA Group (CAVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CAVA Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $101.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.45 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

