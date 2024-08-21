Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at $137,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 349,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.81. 633,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

