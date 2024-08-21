Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,413,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

