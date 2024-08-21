Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.00

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 679808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 515.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

